16-year-old boy found dead outside home in Galveston County, authorities say

TEXAS CITY, Texas – A 16-year-old boy was found dead outside a home in Galveston County early Thursday, authorities say.

Police in Texas City say the teen was found in the front yard of a home located in the 5100 block of Acorn Circle just before 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the teen laying in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, investigators said.

Police said they do not have information on a suspect. They also did not release the victim’s identity.

Officers are still investigating what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-945-8477 or submit a tip online here.

KPRC 2 will bring the latest updates as they become available.