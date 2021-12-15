Wanted: 77-year-old fugitive accused of indecency with a child

Jack Haldeman Hanna Jr., 77, is wanted for Indecency with a Child.

HOUSTON – A 77-year-old man is a fugitive, accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a minor, investigators with the Houston Police Department said.

Jack Haldeman Hanna Jr. is wanted for Indecency with a Child.

According to HPD Special Victims Division, the incident happened on October 1, 2004, in the 4500 Block of Memorial Dr.

An investigation was launched after the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse.

Hanna is described as 6 feet in height, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown eyes and white hair.

Anyone with information on Hanna’s whereabouts is urged to contact authorities.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.