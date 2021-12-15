Lavish lake house: Estate in The Woodlands on market for $4.75M has views, especially from the pool

Engage Realty Media image of 38 S Windsail Place in The Woodlands, as shared with KPRC 2 on Dec. 15, 2021.

HOUSTON – The Woodlands has a waterfront property with three stories of views on the market for $4,750,000.

Located on Lake Woodlands, 38 South Windsail Place has some interesting features, but perhaps above all is its infinity pool. Placed just so, it kind of looks like you’re swimming in the lake, but you’d be paddling away in an infinity pool that tricks the eye in all the right ways.

Inside the house, warm wood floors with white and cream paint colors make the large spaces of the 9,044-square-foot home approachable.

The house has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three half-baths.

Among its features, there is also a wet bar, media room, workout space and a balcony, private dock, infinity pool/spa, outdoor kitchen, travertine pavers and pool bath.

See the full listing here.

Engage Realty Media image of 38 S Windsail Place in The Woodlands, as shared with KPRC 2 on Dec. 15, 2021. (Engage Realty Media)

