3 suspects caught on camera stealing catalytic converters in less than 10 minutes

HOUSTON – In about 10 minutes, thieves stripped a box truck in southwest Houston of two catalytic converters.

“This is not funny. It’s not cute,” said Todd Ellison. “It’s not awesome. I mean, it’s theft. It’s pure theft.”

Ellison works off the Beltway near Cullen. The theft happened a few days ago, but they only noticed it recently.

Surveillance video shows three people pulling up next to the truck in a black Audi. One person is seen bolting directly underneath the truck and immediately getting to work. Another person is then seen stepping in front of the vehicle.

In under a minute, the first catalytic converter was removed. It took the three suspects another eight minutes to pull the second one.

“They took their time,” Ellison said as he described the surveillance video. “They knew what they were doing. They were prepared. They had extra blades for their cut saw because they had to stop and put a new blade on a couple of times.”

Harris County Constable Precinct 7 is investigating the theft.

Harris County Sheriff’s Auto Theft Unite Sergeant Eddie Rivera said catalytic converter thefts are a problem across the county and state.

Rivera said on average, a thief can get between $200 - $300 for one catalytic converter. It typically costs close to $2,000 to replace or repair any potential issues robbers cause when removing it.

Ellison said it will cost his business $4,500 to repair and replace the two catalytic converters.

Sgt. Rivera said right now, thieves are targeting three vehicles -- Toyota Priuses, Sequoias and Tundras.

Rivera said there are ways to deter thieves.

He said to consider getting the catalytic converter security shielded because it has specific nails that may slow robbers down.

He also suggested going for a splash, covering the converter with bright heat-resistant paint.

Rivera said if it is stolen, it is quickly identifiable.

Lastly, something Rivera said people can do immediately is have a mechanic engrave the vehicle’s VIN or serial number on it, which will allow investigators to connect it to the vehicle.

“We need to put a stop to it,” Ellison said.