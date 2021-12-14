76º

Tornado debris lost and found: This page aims to help people recover items after deadly swath of storms

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

FILE - An American flag is draped over debris after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. In the desperate hours after massive storms struck, Gov. Andy Beshear took time from his duties to do what many of his fellow Kentuckians were doing. Again and again, he made calls to track down his cousin Jenny in hard-hit Dawson Springs. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb, File) (Michael Clubb, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

HOUSTONDeadly tornadoes touched down for more than 200 miles across Kentucky, leaving a path of destruction and debris, leaving many to sift through the wreckage for some piece of their former lives.

That includes looking amid the hundreds of miles of debris for their belongings.

A new Facebook page posted in the wake of the storms aims to help people find their items or return them to their rightful owners.

The page has reported several victories already, just moments after items are posted. You can follow the page here.

