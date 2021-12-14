Tornado debris lost and found: This page aims to help people recover items after deadly swath of storms

HOUSTON – Deadly tornadoes touched down for more than 200 miles across Kentucky, leaving a path of destruction and debris, leaving many to sift through the wreckage for some piece of their former lives.
That includes looking amid the hundreds of miles of debris for their belongings.
A new Facebook page posted in the wake of the storms aims to help people find their items or return them to their rightful owners.
The page has reported several victories already, just moments after items are posted. You can follow the page here.