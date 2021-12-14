Mistletoe is actually parasite if found in trees, report says

Mistletoe isn’t as romantic as it’s made to believe.

KPRC 2′s sister-station KSAT reported, citing the Texas A&M Forest Service, that the often romanticized holiday plant is actually a parasite if it is found growing in trees.

“While socially it may bring good cheer, biologically it can be quite damaging to trees,” Texas A&M Forest Service wrote in a Facebook post.

KSAT reports according to the Texas A&M Forest Service, mistletoe affects oak, sugarberry, elm and several species of pine trees in Texas.

Texas A&M experts say any trees infested with mistletoe should be treated by pruning. However, the plant can be hard to eradicate. Here’s a great tutorial on how to get rid of the parasitic plant. Here’s a video tutorial, as well.