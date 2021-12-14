Investigation underway after skeletal remains found in field near subdivision in League City

LEAGUE CITY – Police are investigating after skeletal remains were found in League City Monday evening.

Officers from the League City Police Department responded to reports of possible skeletal remains being found in the 5700 block of McFarland Road remains in a field south of the Westover Park Subdivision around 5:20 p.m.

Investigators said the remains were found in a partially wooded field that has been recently cleared for home construction.

Investigators along with evidence technicians are searching the area. At this time, police said no identification has been made.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more updates.