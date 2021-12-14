Former Houston officer accused of molesting a juvenile dies by apparent suicide, HPD says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A former Houston police officer accused of molesting a minor was found dead in Montgomery County Sunday, authorities said.

Senior Police Officer Alton Holmes was found dead at around 11:30 a.m. in the 31300 block of Aldine Westfield Road. He died by apparent suicide, the Houston Police Department said.

HPD relieved Holmes of his duties in September when the department said it learned of a complaint against him which involved sexual contact with a juvenile.

He had been an officer for 14 years and was assigned to the department’s Vehicular Crimes Division.

Following an investigation, criminal charges were pending against Holmes.

“HPD is praying for the victims and families involved,” the department said in a statement.

Read the Houston Police Department’s statement in its entirety below.