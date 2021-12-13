Mayfield family with Houston ties narrowly escapes Mothers Nature’s wrath

The Bright family has been in constant communication with their daughter in Houston to assure her they were OK after deciding to ride out the monstrous tornado in their home.

MAYFIELD, Ky. – The recovery process has begun in the small town of Mayfield after a tornado ripped through the area.

Hundreds of families and volunteers spent the day Sunday sifting through debris to try and salvage what they could.

The Bright family has been in constant communication with their daughter in Houston to assure her they were OK after deciding to ride out the monstrous tornado in their home.

“It sounded like a train coming and it acted like a train because it took the whole roof. I was looking up like that, when I heard it, I looked up and the roof just went,” said homeowner Robert Bright.

Bright said his wife and 7-year-old grandchild took shelter in a small closet.

“The wall’s caved in on us and I had to hold the door to keep my wife and grandbaby from getting sucked out. It was going to suck us out,” Bright said.

The devastation was widespread throughout the small town with dozens losing their lives.

“Thankful to be alive. Our neighbors passed, my aunt on the other side of town got blown out of her home and got killed. So we’re thankful to be alive because it had to be the grace of God,” said Bright.

Bright’s wife was emotional about losing their home and said she would never ride out a storm again.

“This stuff can be replaced but lives can’t,” said Karima Bright.

The Bright family said they would stay with family until they could get back on their feet.

