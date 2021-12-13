Houston stepping up in Kentucky tornado relief effort: Here’s how to help

The downtown skyline and surrounding metropolitan area of Houston, Texas shot from an altitude of about 1500 feet during a helicopter photo flight.

Houston businesses and organizations are stepping up in the wake of the deadly tornadoes that ravaged the Midwest over the weekend.

Here are some of the efforts that KPRC 2 has learned about since knowledge of the devastation has reached us.

Gallery Furniture/”Mattress Mack”:

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale’s Gallery Furniture said Sunday that the store’s response team is working on relief efforts to help victims of the deadly tornado that devastated Kentucky.

“Please consider helping by donating nonperishable food supplies, household cleaning supplies, bottled water, new clothing, shovels, generators, empty gas cans, space heaters, gift cards, any type of personal hygiene products and baby products,” a notice on the Gallery Furniture website read Monday. “Mental health needs will be overwhelming and just experiencing the giving nature of the American people helps the healing process. ... Thank you for your support as we help our fellow Americans heal through this terrible disaster.”

If you would like to sign up to be contacted when/if volunteers are needed, you can fill out the form on the Gallery Furniture website here, or text MACK to 713-00.

Lakewood Church:

Lakewood said Monday that it is partnering with Convoy of Hope to provide immediate relief for basic humanitarian needs to those impacted by the devastating tornadoes. Lakewood said it is also working with our local church partners in those areas to provide ongoing help and assistance.

