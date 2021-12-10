United Methodist Church launching low-cost daycare centers for qualifying parents in need

HOUSTON – In Houston’s historic Third Ward, what has been called a daycare desert by some, Trinity United Methodist Church is one of nine churches throughout Texas that will be offering low-cost, and in some cases, no-cost-subsidized daycare for children ages 8 weeks to 5 years old.

To qualify, both parents have to be working.

According to the daycare officials, if you are a single parent, then you have to be working.

The idea is to provide affordable daycare to parents who otherwise could never afford it and might have to decide between working or taking care of their kids.

Parents who can afford it would pay roughly $150 dollars a week, but those who qualify could pay far less, and receive various amounts of assistance through Workforce Solutions, a state-run agency.

To register your children, you can call Trinity United Methodist at 281-205-8186 or email the church at tpaadmin@trinityprep.academy.

The church is also looking for donations for the daycare program from both individuals and corporations. To make a donation reach out to Trinity United Methodist at 281-205-8186.