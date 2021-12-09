DPS releases identities of pilot, passenger killed in plane crash near Katy Freeway in west Houston

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Thursday that two people have died after a single-engine Piper PA28 Cherokee crashed behind the Harris County Precinct 5 headquarters.

HOUSTON – The Department of Public Safety has released the identities of the pilot and passenger killed in a plane crash near the Katy Freeway. The pilot has been identified as Katy resident Solomon Babalola, 23, and the female passenger was Apesin Oluwafunmilayo, 20. She resided in Houston.

DPS confirmed Thursday that the two died after a single-engine Piper PA28 Cherokee crashed behind the Harris County Precinct 5 headquarters.

DPS officials said a man and woman were both killed in the plane crash

The small, white plane was found deep inside George Bush Park near the 17400 block of the Katy Freeway shortly before 2 p.m.

The pilot and passenger were reported dead at the scene, Texas DPS officials said. The pilot was found ejected from the plane while the woman was still trapped inside, according to DPS.

During a news conference Thursday evening, the Texas DPS PIO, Richard Standifer, said the plane, which was headed to Pearland, departed around 7:55 p.m. on Wednesday and lost contact with the airport personnel five minutes later around 8 p.m.

Standifer said airport personnel went looking for the aircraft Wednesday night after losing contact, but did not have a clear view due to haze in the area. He said personnel did note seeing what they believed to be debris, but DPS officials were not notified about the missing plane until Thursday.

On Thursday, HCSO deputies located the plane near a levee and deep into the northern part of a field at George Bush Park.

Pct. 5 deputies used 4-wheelers to access the scene since it was not accessible on the ground. According to Standifer, the scene is about a 45-minute walk from the nearest roadway and a 25-minute ride on an ATV.

According to Flight Aware’s track log, the aircraft was climbing at the time of its last transmission, two minutes at take off. The last recorded flight before this doomed flight was on Dec. 4. It recently was flown in Ohio, Kentucky and here in Texas.

FAA will be leading the investigation. NTSB is expected to arrive at the scene on Friday.

