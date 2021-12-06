Aldine ISD to no longer require masks for students, staff after holidays, district says

Aldine ISD: What you need to know about the district’s 2020-2021 school plans

HOUSTON – Officials with Aldine Independent School District said on Monday they will lift their districtwide mask mandate beginning Monday, Jan. 3.

The district said in a statement that the decision was based on expanded vaccine eligibility in children and decline in COVID-19 cases.

Superintendent LaTonya M. Goffney said she remains cautious on her decision, and has emphasized the importance of following science with respect to district protocols.

“To that end, we are certainly not out of the woods when it comes to the pandemic. For the safety and wellbeing of our community, I still encourage everyone to wear masks and take precautions, such as getting vaccinated, to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy,” Superintendent Goffney said in a statement.

The district said, although they are not requiring vaccinations for students and staff, they encourage all who are eligible to do so.

The district will continue to monitor local and school cases to further adjust health and safety protocols as appropriate.