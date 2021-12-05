US Coast Guard searching for 94-year-old man reportedly missing off Galveston coast

GALVESTON, Texas – A Galveston fisherman reportedly went missing off the coast of Galveston, the United States Coast Guard said Sunday.

Frank Marinit, 94, was last seen on his 34-foot white fishing boat “Mar Boa.”

His friends notified the Coast Guard that Marinit was expected to return to Galveston on Saturday, but never returned.

Coast Guard officials located Marinit’s fishing vessel near the Claypile Bank, located 90 miles offshore, where rescue swimmers confirmed there was no one inside the vessel.

Coast Guard officials from Corpus Christi are assisting in the search.

Anyone with information that may help with the search for Marinit can contact the Coast Guard Houston-Galveston Command Center at 281-464-4851.