Santa coming to Battleship Texas: Historical attraction temporarily open this weekend only

Battleship Texas will temporarily open this weekend on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 - 5.
During the limited opening, visitors will have access to the Main Deck, Turret #1, Superstructure Deck, Signal Bridge, Navigation Bridge, Flag Bridge, and Officer’s Country.
Visitors can also take advantage of an available photo-op with Santa Claus.
Tickets are now available to be purchased online by clicking here or upon arrival at Battleship Texas.
Battleship Texas will resume its closure for a major repair project after Sunday.