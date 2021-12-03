Lakewood Church: The Houston megachurch by the numbers

HOUSTON – Lakewood Church, an evangelical non-denominational Christian church in Houston, is in the headlines after a plumber said he found hundreds of envelopes filled with cash and checks in a wall at the church’s central campus facility.

While the megachurch and this discovery are at the fore, take a closer look at some of the important figures you might not know about the church, its congregation, facilities and more:

7

According to Simon and Schuster, Joel Osteen’s publisher, the megachurch leader is the author of seven No. 1 New York Times bestsellers, including “Become a Better You” and “Your Best Life Now,” and has been named by numerous publications as one of the most influential Christian leaders in the world.

$12M

In 2001, Joel Osteen obtained the initial lease of Houston’s Compaq Center for $12 million over 30 years, and the church agreed to spend approximately $90 million to renovate the former arena.

45

John Osteen, the founder of Lakewood Church, is the author of 45 books and numerous teaching materials and audiotapes.

62

The number of years Lakewood Church has been open. Joel’s father John Osteen founded Lakewood Church in Houston in 1959.

100

The number of countries Lakewood Church’s founders John Osteen and his wife Dodie could be seen in around the world in their weekly television ministry. Joel Osteen also claims this number for the countries his broadcasts are distributed, adding that more than 10 million viewers each week in the U.S. and millions more around the world see his broadcasts.

128

Joel Osteen can be heard on SiriusXM Satellite Radio channel 128.

500

Sanctuary of Lakewood expanded to fit 500 in 1972.

713

Joel Osteen resides in Houston with his wife, Victoria, and their children.

2005

The year Lakewood Church opened its doors in the Greenway Plaza area.

2010

The year Lakewood Church completed its purchase of its property along Southwest Freeway for $7.5 million.

3700

Lakewood Church is located at 3700 Southwest Freeway in Houston.

5,000

Lakewood Church expanded to accommodate 5,000 members in 1979.

8,000

Construction of a new Lakewood Church building in 1987 seated more than 8,000 people.

16,000

The number of people who can fit in the current Lakewood Church building.

45,000

Lakewood Church has approximately 45,000 adult attendees attending services and activities every week. Millions more watch Osteen’s messages as they are broadcast on national and international television networks.

$90M

The amount Lakewood Church agreed to spend on renovating the Compaq Center.

$600,000

The amount of money and checks Lakewood Church said was burglarized in 2014. A plumber found envelopes full of cash and checks while he was doing work at the church on Nov. 10, 2021.

606,000

The square footage of Lakewood Church’s Central Campus (PDF map).

Some information from Houston History magazine, Vol. 8 No. 3 “From the Oasis of Love to Your Best Life Now: A Brief History of Lakewood Church” by Phillip Luke Sinitiere.