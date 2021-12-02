Plumber discovers money, checks in wall of Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church, years after $600K burglary

HOUSTON – Lakewood Church via a representative has acknowledged cash and checks were found at the facility during repairs, years after a burglary of $600,000, in 2014.

“Recently, while repair work was being done at Lakewood Church, an undisclosed amount of cash and checks were found. Lakewood immediately notified the Houston Police Department and is assisting them with their investigation. Lakewood has no further comment at this time,” the statement reads.

Lakewood released the statement after a report surfaced on “The Morning Bullpen with George Mo and Erik” by a man named Justin who said he works for a large plumbing company and made the discovery while working at the megachurch’s facilities.

He told KPRC 2 he got a call on Nov. 10 about a loose toilet at Lakewood Church. Justin said he started working on the toilet and had to remove the tile and insulation. Once he removed the insulation, he discovered about 3,000 envelopes full of checks. Some had cash in it. Justin said he called the church’s maintenance supervisor and had to stay at the church for almost seven hours.

Justin said at least 10 HPD investigators came and questioned him. He said the Houston Police Department removed the rest of the wall and found bags and bag of money and checks. Justin said the church or HPD never thanked him or reached out to him about $25,000 reward money. Justin said he even called Crime Stoppers about reward money, but never heard back. He even tried reaching out to Joel Osteen but haven’t heard back.