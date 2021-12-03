Authorities searching for parents of Michigan school shooting suspect after manslaughter charges

This booking photo released by the Oakland County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows Ethan Crumbley, 15, who is charged as an adult with murder and terrorism for a shooting that killed four fellow students and injured more at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., authorities said Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP)

PONTIAC, Mich. – Authorities are searching for the parents of a teenager accused of killing four people in a Michigan high school shooting earlier this week, the sheriff’s office confirmed Friday.

The news came shortly after Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced that James and Jennifer Crumbley had been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

“While the shooter was the one who entered the high school and pulled the trigger, there are other individuals who contributed to the events on Nov. 30, and it’s my intent to hold them accountable as well,” McDonald said at a news conference.

She added, “Gun ownership is a right, and with that right comes great responsibility.”

The U.S. Marshal Service is involved in the search for the parents.

Click here to read more on NBCNews.com.

Ad

RELATED

‘Ethan, don’t do it’: Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting

Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

Charging decision anticipated for Michigan shooter’s parents