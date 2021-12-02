Wrong-way driver killed in fiery crash on North Freeway and FM 1097 in Montgomery County, deputies say

A 21-year-old man is dead following a wrong-way crash involving an 18-wheeler on the North Freeway in Montgomery County Wednesday night, deputies said.

WILLIS, Texas – A 21-year-old man is dead following a wrong-way crash involving an 18-wheeler on the North Freeway in Montgomery County Wednesday night, deputies said.

Deputies said the crash happened around 9 p.m. when the man was driving a Honda Accord the wrong way on North Freeway near FM 1097 and struck the big rig, causing a fire.

According to deputies, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler escaped the crash with minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, deputies said.

The Conroe Police Department Police closed the southbound freeway and feeder and firefighters at the scene said they were met with debris that was several yards long. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the blaze under control but said several tires were impaled with the debris from the roadway.

Montgomery County Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack ordered Eickenhorst Funeral directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for an autopsy.

Ad

At 3:30 a.m., crews continued to work to reopen the freeway, which has been closed for several hours. Drivers can take FM 1097 East to Highway 75 then travel south to FM 830 and back to the freeway. Also, drivers can travel south through the intersection and turn right on Old Montgomery Road to FM 830 then left to I-45.