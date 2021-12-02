Small plane hits SUV while trying to land in San Jacinto County, DPS says

SAN JACINTO COUNTY – No one was injured after a small plane hit an SUV in San Jacinto County Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

DPS officers responded to reports of a small plane making an emergency landing around 2:15 p.m.

According to the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Office, the small plane started experiencing power problems while flying to Jennings, Louisiana, and had to make an emergency landing on US-59.

While attempting to land, DPS officials said the plane’s landing gear hit a 2004 Toyota SUV before coming to a stop in a nearby field.

The pilot, identified as 37-year-old Kendall John Krielow of Thibodeaux, Louisana, and the two passengers were not injured, DPS said. The driver of the SUV, identified as 51-year-old Towhid Aziz Chowdhury of Katy, was also not injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted and will conduct an investigation.