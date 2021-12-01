PHOTOS: Tiny kitten trapped on support beam under Highway 90 overpass rescued

Yesterday afternoon, the Houston SPCA rescue ambulance, Harris County Precinct 1 deputies and a traffic light installer worked for six hours to save a little kitten that was trapped on top of a 30-foot tall support beam under a portion of Highway 90 near S. Post Oak in Southwest Houston.

The team managed to place a small trap high along the beam for the scared feline. The kitten eventually made her way inside and was promptly returned to the ground.

The orange tabby kitten is now being cared for by the veterinary staff at Houston SPCA, and is noted to only have minor scrapes and bumps according to the news release.

The kitten was not identified or microchipped, if an owner does not come forward in the next few days, Houston SPCA will place the feline into their adoption program.

Rescued Kitten (Houston SPCA)

Rescued kitten with Houston SPCA animal rescue technician. (Houston SPCA)

Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Sargent holding rescued kitten (Houston SPCA)

Third Coast Services bucket truck. (Houston SPCA)