Man arrested, charged in 2 deadly stabbings, assault in southwest Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged after police said he fatally stabbed two women and assaulted another at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

Officers said the incidents happened at apartments located at 6500 Dunlap St. on separate occasions this year.

According to police, Walter M. Oliver, 29, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 185th State District Court.

Investigators said on May 28 at around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a dead woman found wrapped in a tarp inside a dumpster at the apartment complex. The victim, who was identified as Leondra Addis, 41, had multiple stab wounds.

On June 21 at about 2:05 p.m., officers said they responded to a report of a dead woman found in a locked bedroom. Police said the victim, who was identified as Jennifer Hebert, 60, had multiple stab wounds and had died a few days earlier.

On July 12 at around 12:45 a.m., officers said they responded to a report of an assault and found Angela Booker, 40, who was stabbed multiple times. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, investigators said.

Oliver was arrested on July 17 and charged with stabbing Booker, but officers said further investigation connected him to the murders of Addis and Herbert. Police said he was charged with Addis’ murder on Aug. 21 and Herbert’s death on Nov. 29.

At this time, police said they do not believe there are any additional victims and there is no continuing threat to the general public.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.