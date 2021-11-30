White House provides updates on COVID-19 response effort in wake of omicron variant discovery across globe

WASHINGTON – The White House COVID-19 Response Team and federal public health officials are providing updates on the COVID-19 response effort on the newly-discovered omicron variant.

Participants will include:

• Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the President

• Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

• Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator

Watch the KPRC 2 livestream in the video player above.