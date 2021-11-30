Texas City convenience store clerk killed in stabbing, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas – Texas City police detectives said they are investigating the fatal stabbing of a convenience store clerk Monday night.

Officers said they were called to the Timewise Shell at the corner of State Highway 146 and FM 1765 at around 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports on the attack.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a female clerk on the floor unresponsive. Police said Texas City EMS arrived and confirmed the woman was dead.

According to investigators, the woman was attacked by someone who had a knife. The killer, who’s description has not yet been released by police, fled the store and was last reported to have gotten into a vehicle and headed north on Highway 146, officers said.

Police have been reviewing the store’s security camera footage to try and piece together what happened and a description of the suspect. It was unconfirmed if anything was stolen during the incident or if robbery was a motive, investigators said.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call Texas City police at 409-643-5720.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more confirmed information becomes available.