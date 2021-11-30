‘Out of respect’: Megan Thee Stallion cancels upcoming Houston concert due to Astroworld Festival tragedy

FILE - Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Lollapalooza music festival on July 31, 2021 in Chicago. Megan Thee Stallion is nominated for six awards at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, airing on Sunday. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

HOUSTON – Megan Thee Stallion announced Monday that her Houston concert in December will be canceled after the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Grammy-award-winning artist, Megan Thee Stallion, was set to perform at the 713 Music Hall for its grand opening on Friday, Dec. 3.

The concert was set to be one of Megan’s many celebrations since she’s graduation from Texas Southern University on Dec. 11.

Through a representative, KPRC 2 obtained Megan Thee Stallion’s statement concerning the cancellation on Tuesday:

“Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec 3. Houston is still healing and it’s important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve. My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time.”

