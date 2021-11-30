Kevin Hart surprises Houston group that helps kids with $100K donation

Child Advocates, Inc. receives a $100,000 donation from Kevin Hart. Photo released on Nov. 29, 2021.

HOUSTON – Actor Kevin Hart gave a $100,000 donation to Child Advocates of Houston, the group told KPRC 2 on Tuesday.

Hart recently donated to local organizations from coast-to-coast, dialing into “holiday parties” organized by Sam’s Club to surprise kids and families. In addition to the monetary contribution, select families and children benefitting from the organizations were also surprised to have a unique holiday wish – from laptops to karaoke machines to dollhouses – all fulfilled by Hart, Laugh Out Loud -- Hart’s production company -- and Sam’s Club.

Hart and the groups donated more than $500,000 to five organizations from LA to Orlando.

Here are photos from the Houston surprise announcement.

In addition to Child Advocates of Houston, these other organizations received $100,000: Special Needs Network of Los Angeles, Calif., Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield, Mo., Positive Tomorrows of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida in Orlando.