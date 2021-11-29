‘Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical’ coming to town!

SUGAR LAND – If you’re looking for some holiday cheer, “Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical” could be just what you’re looking for.

This is a musical coming December 9 to Sugar Land’s Smart Financial Centre. According to the website, this is a family-friendly way to experience the magic of Santa’s scout elves as they help prepare Santa for the most magical night of the year.

What’s more, in a deal that ends at midnight tonight (November 29), there is a special 50% off Cyber Monday deal on tickets that you can get here.

One of Santa’s scout elves, Ringo, stopped by KPRC 2 to spread some holiday cheer and news about the musical!

Ringo the elf stops by KPRC 2 (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Ringo the elf sits on the couch within the KPRC 2 studios (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Ringo the elf sits in KPRC 2's weather center (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)