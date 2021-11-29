63º

‘Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical’ coming to town!

December 9 showing at Sugar Land’s Smart Financial Centre

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

SUGAR LAND – If you’re looking for some holiday cheer, “Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical” could be just what you’re looking for.

This is a musical coming December 9 to Sugar Land’s Smart Financial Centre. According to the website, this is a family-friendly way to experience the magic of Santa’s scout elves as they help prepare Santa for the most magical night of the year.

What’s more, in a deal that ends at midnight tonight (November 29), there is a special 50% off Cyber Monday deal on tickets that you can get here.

One of Santa’s scout elves, Ringo, stopped by KPRC 2 to spread some holiday cheer and news about the musical!

