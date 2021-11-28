2 wounded in shooting outside shopping mall in Texas City, authorities say

TEXAS CITY, Texas – Two people were shot during an apparent argument outside a shopping mall in Galveston County early Sunday, authorities say.

It happened in the parking lot at the Mainland City Centre, formerly known as the Mall of the Mainland located at the 10000 block of Emmett F Lowry Expressway near I-45 at Texas City.

At around 1 a.m., authorities with Texas City Police and Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said a group of people was involved in a verbal argument when someone began firing random gunshots at the group, hitting two people.

When authorities arrived at the scene, the victims were already taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are still investigating what led to the shooting.