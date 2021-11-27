URGENT NEED: Help save Texas wildlife, donate dog and cat food

The Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas has an urgent need for dog and cat food as they work to care for many late season baby and adult mammals. Each year, more than 12,000 injured or orphaned wild animals are brought to the rescue and rehabilitation facility.

According to the non-profit organization’s social media post asking for dog and cat food: “The type and brand do not matter, and opened bags are okay!”

Donations can be dropped off any day of the week at the Wildlife Center or if you buy food online, it can be shipped directly to them. The address for both in-person drop-offs and online deliveries is 7007 Old Katy Rd. Houston, TX 77024.

Four more ways to help

Make a financial contribution - The Wildlife Center relies solely on donations and receives no city, state, or federal funding according to its website. Donations to the non-profit organization are tax-deductible. You can donate HERE.

Use smile.amazon.com when shopping on Amazon - Choose the Wildlife Center of Texas as your charity of choice in the settings on your Amazon app.

Donate other items that wildlife rehabilitators use to care for injured and orphaned native Texas wildlife - Examples of other items that are needed at the Wildlife Center include: parakeet seed, unsalted walnuts (out of shell), Pedialyte, paper towels, bleach, used bath towels, grocery and pet supply store gift cards, and newspapers (not the shiny pages). For more items that can be donated, click here.

Take part in the organization's annual Golf Tournament fundraiser - The 2021 event will be held Saturday, December 4. More information can be found here

How to connect with the Wildlife Center of Texas

ON FACEBOOK: Wildlife Center of Texas

BY PHONE: 713-861-9453

BY EMAIL: info@wildlifecenteroftexas.org