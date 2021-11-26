HPD: Suspect on the run after fatally shooting man at southeast Houston apartments

Quinton Jermaine Wilson, 21, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Giovanie Thompson, 25.

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a 21-year-old man accused of killing another man at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

According to Houston police, shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Wilson approached Thompson in a parking lot of an apartment complex at 6602 Madrid Street and shot him several times.

Thompson died at the scene.

Wilson fled on foot, and remains at large.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.