Silver Alert issued for Galveston County man missing since Wednesday

A Silver Alert was issued on Thursday for a 78-year-old older adult man who went missing in Galveston County on Wednesday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Dan Oakes was last seen at the 5500 block of Thistle Drive in Dickinson at around 11 a.m.

Oakes is 6 feet tall and has gray hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a “Retired Navy” hat, blue shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. Oakes also had scars on both of his arms.

Texas DPS says he may have fled in a beige-colored Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate number CCJ5928.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Dickinson Police Department at (281) 337-4700.