Husband’s bond set at $150K after wife found dead inside Cypress home moments after calling about trespasser

CYPRESS, Texas – A man has been charged with murder after investigators said he initially blamed his wife’s death on a trespasser.

Christopher Michael Collins, 41, is currently in the mental health unit but prosecutors read the charges against him in court Thursday morning. A judge set Collins’ bond for $150,000.

Last Friday, deputies said they found the man’s wife shot to death inside their Cypress home located in the 18000 block of Clayton Bluff Lane after he claimed she text him about someone walking around their home. He told authorities that someone had trespassed on their property just two weeks prior.

Prosecutors said there were no signs of forced entry and nothing was taken from the home. They say Collins had told investigators he went to the gym when his wife text him about the trespasser and stayed for 45 minutes after.

Detectives said they later found surveillance video showing Collins inside the gym and they found the victim’s wallet and makeup bag inside a locker.

Prosecutors claim Collins and his wife had signed a life insurance policy three days before the murder.

Prosecutors also said Collins had a gun cartridge on him, the same type of gun the medical examiner says was used to kill his wife.