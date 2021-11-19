Wife found dead inside her Cypress home moments after complaining about trespasser, HCSO says

Sky2 was above the scene Thursday after a wife was found dead inside her Cypess home.

CYPRESS, Texas – A woman was found dead on the floor just moments after alerting her husband about a trespasser at their home in Cypress on Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they are now searching for that suspect, who they believe may have been involved with her death.

The deadly altercation took place in the Westgate Subdivision located in the 18000 block of Clayton Bluff Lane in northwest Harris County.

Officials say the woman made a phone call to her husband Thursday afternoon to tell him someone was on their property. When the husband attempted to contact his wife again, he said he was unable to get in touch with her.

Around 3:25 p.m., deputies arrived at the home and decided to leave once they determined the scene was secured.

Moments later, deputies said the woman’s husband arrived at the house. He told authorities that someone had trespassed on their property just two weeks prior.

Ad

The husband then entered the home, with deputies behind him, when they discovered the wife’s dead body on the floor.

Initial details showed signs of trauma to the woman’s body, HCSO Sergeant Beall said.

Authorities are searching for any witnesses in the subdivision that may have seen what happened.

If you have any information, call the Harris County Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

This is a breaking news story. Continue to check back for updates.