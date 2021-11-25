72nd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade canceled due to storms across Houston area

HOUSTON – The City of Houston’s 72nd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade has been canceled due to storms across the Houston area.

Meteorologist Anthony Yanez said there is a possibility of street flooding with rain amounts ranging from 1-2 inches and it’s possible that some spots could get 3-4 inches. The storms are expected to move off the coast early this afternoon.

The HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade has been called off. According to the Mayor’s office the decision to cancel was made due to inclement weather. Crews are currently removing barricades in downtown Houston. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/yM5WPX7TnR — Brittany Jeffers (@KPRC2BrittanyJ) November 25, 2021

The parade was supposed to take place at 9 a.m. in the heart of downtown Houston, featuring elaborate floats, marching bands, flying balloons and other local entries.

“While we are disappointed that we are unable to commence with the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade, we will always err on the side of caution in order to ensure that our parade participants and patrons are safe,” said Susan Christian, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Special Events and parade producer.

This year’s Thanksgiving Day parade would have been the city’s first public event since the pandemic.

The mayor’s office of Special Events will refund the face value of purchased tickets through Etix.

