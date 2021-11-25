5 Friendswood cheerleaders to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Friendswood, Texas – Five cheerleaders from Friendswood High School are set to take part in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

“It’s a very surreal experience to walk through New York City with everyone from all different hometowns and get to perform,” said Kelli Mulloy, head captain of the varsity cheer squad. “It’s an amazing experience.”

The group said it will perform with Spirit of America Productions.

“We have to learn a routine when we get here, and we all put it together and then we all have to basically go through it many times to perfect it,” said Brooke Eubanks, also a head captain.

The cheerleaders said they were selected to take part with others from across the country after sending in an audition tape.

“They invited us two years ago but due to COVID-19, we couldn’t go last year so that’s why we are here today,” Mulloy said.

The ladies spoke with KPRC 2 over Zoom following a dress rehearsal on Wednesday. While they spent time practicing for the parade, they also got an opportunity to explore the city.

“Coming out here to New York, seeing everyone walk around in the big city, it’s just an overwhelming and very exciting experience for us,” said Guiliana Devora, a senior on the varsity cheer squad.

Traveling with them is Samantha Eubanks, a teacher and proud mom of one of the cheerleaders.

“It puts a little bit of a lump in your throat because you are so proud of where they’ve come from, and what they’ve been able to achieve and accomplish in getting here,” Samantha Eubanks said.

Also performing are Erica Howard and Jamie Paulder.