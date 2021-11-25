11-year-old hit by car is now home recovering, just in time for the holidays

HOUSTON, Texas – A family is very grateful to have their 11-year-old home from the hospital after she was hit by an SUV while on her way to catch the bus.

The family of Nemaya Mitchell says their faith and the power of prayer have led to their loved one’s remarkable recovery. On Sept. 16, Namaya was hit on Kuykendahl near Ella Blvd in North Harris County. She was rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital where she stayed for months. The family prayed for hours upon hours and now, they said by the grace of God, she’s home.

“I’ve been by her side since day one,” Nemaya’s mother Lanita Mitchell said.

Nemaya suffered from major injuries including severe brain trauma.

“My baby was laying in the streets,” Mitchell said.

Law enforcement officials said a black SUV hit the child while she was crossing the street. Nemaya was rushed to the hospital and straight into surgery, according to the family. Doctors told the family, Nemaya had fallen into a coma after having several seizures.

Ad

“Her lungs were fractured. They tell me the pelvis bone and her arms were broken,” Mitchell said.

Her family waited every day at the hospital, hoping Nemaya would wake up. Roughly two weeks passed by.

“It messed with me mentally, physically,” Mitchell said.

However, with the power of prayer, Mitchell said, things started to turn around.

“My mom, my pastor, we had a prayer team...prayer warriors,” Mitchell said. “From day to night...prayer.”

After a long two weeks on life support, Nemaya woke up from the coma.

“She started breathing and came out of it,” Mitchell said.

On Nov. 17, after rehab, Nemaya took her first steps on her own, learning how to walk again. Nemaya learned to talk again too.

“[I had] happy tears that God is good,” Mitchell said.

Now, Nemaya is home just in time for the holidays and she tells KPRC:

“I’m thankful for my hospital for [helping] me go home and get better,” Nemaya said.

Ad

Nemaya and her family are thankful for everyone’s prayers, and had a message to share to viewers:

“I hope [you] have a great Thanksgiving,” Nemaya said.

The family said she has a long road to recovery as she will need consistent therapy and rehab to learn how to do basic things again.

The family set up this GoFundMe page to help with medical bills.