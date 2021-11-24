Police: Texas City man carjacked Cadillac, slammed it into Jack in the Box while speeding away from authorities

HOUSTON – Texas City police have arrested a man officers said carjacked a Cadillac and then slammed the vehicle into the wall of a Jack in the Box restaurant on Wednesday morning.

Officers said they received a call about a carjacking that happened in Houston that someone was tracking the vehicle via GPS. Apparently using that information, officers found the vehicle in in the 2800 block of Palmer Highway.

Texas City police said Keaundre Wilkins, 22, was behind the wheel of the 2017 Cadillac ATS when he fled at high speed and attempted to turn south on 21st Street North and struck the west wall of the Jack in the Box restaurant in the 2100 block of 9th Avenue North.

Police said Wilkins, of Texas City, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers caught Wilkins in the 2100 block of 8th Avenue North. Police said he was taken to the hospital after the crash and cleared by medical staff.

Wilkins, now charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, has been booked into the Texas City Jail awaiting transport to the Galveston County Jail. His bond is set at $50,000.