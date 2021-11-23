Woman lights gaming machine on fire after losing, shot by fellow gamer who couldn’t play anymore, HPD says

HOUSTON – A woman was injured during a shooting in northeast Houston Tuesday afternoon, according to Houston police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting located in the 4700 block of Rand Street around 2:30 p.m.

According to Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson, two women were using a gaming machine at the location when a woman got mad because she was losing and started pouring lighter fluid on the machine.

When the machine caught fire, a second woman got mad because she couldn’t play it anymore.

Police said both women ended up arguing in the parking lot, and the woman who started the fire was shot.

She was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.