Train collides with truck in Houston's East End

HOUSTON – Crews are working to clear a crash involving a train and 18-wheeler in Houston’s East End on Tuesday.

Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a train derailment on Clinton Street around 2 p.m.

Sky2 was over the scene where it showed an 18-wheeler almost split in half after colliding with the train.

HFD said one person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.