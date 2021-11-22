Recognize this vehicle? Houston police believe this car was involved in deadly shooting of 24-year-old

Houston police need help identifying the driver of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly shooting in Greenspoint near Beltway 8.

On Friday, Nov. 19, a 24-year-old man was found shot multiple times inside of a vehicle in the 100 block of North Sam Houston Parkway East around 12:20 p.m.

On Monday, Houston police released surveillance photos of the suspect’s vehicle - a white, four-door sedan of an unknown make and model.

According to reports, the 24-year-old victim was driving southbound on Greenspoint Road when a white vehicle pulled up next to him at the intersection of Benmar Street and started shooting.

Police said the victim attempted to drive off but hit two vehicles that were stopped at a red light at the intersection.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.