Victim dies at hospital after being found inside crashed vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, HPD says

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Person dead after shooting in northeast Harris County. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after a victim was found dead inside of a crashed vehicle in northeast Houston with multiple gunshot wounds.

On Friday, Houston police responded to reports of a crashed vehicle located in the 100 block of North Sam Houston Parkway East around 12:30 p.m.

Witnesses told officers that two vehicles got into an altercation and one or both of the vehicles started shooting.

Police said one person was found inside of a crashed vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

