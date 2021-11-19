Victim dies at hospital after being found inside crashed vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, HPD says

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after a victim was found dead inside of a crashed vehicle in northeast Houston with multiple gunshot wounds.

On Friday, Houston police responded to reports of a crashed vehicle located in the 100 block of North Sam Houston Parkway East around 12:30 p.m.

Witnesses told officers that two vehicles got into an altercation and one or both of the vehicles started shooting.

Police said one person was found inside of a crashed vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.