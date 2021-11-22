Police searching for driver who struck motorcylist in broad daylight in Midtown

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect who struck a motorcyclist in broad daylight in the Midtown area last month.
It happened at the intersection of McGowen Street and Hamilton Street near U.S. 59.
Police said at around 5:24 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed eastbound on McGowen Street on his motorcycle while a dark gray GMC Sierra pick-up truck was traveling southbound on Hamilton Street. That was when the driver of the GMC struck the motorcyclist.
The suspect fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.