Police searching for driver who struck motorcylist in broad daylight in Midtown

A gray GMC Sierra pick-up truck shown here in this image. Police are looking for the driver who struck a motorcycle in broad daylight in the Midtown area.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect who struck a motorcyclist in broad daylight in the Midtown area last month.

It happened at the intersection of McGowen Street and Hamilton Street near U.S. 59.

Police said at around 5:24 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed eastbound on McGowen Street on his motorcycle while a dark gray GMC Sierra pick-up truck was traveling southbound on Hamilton Street. That was when the driver of the GMC struck the motorcyclist.

A gray GMC Sierra pick-up truck shown here in this image. Police are looking for the driver who struck a motorcycle in broad daylight in the Midtown area. (Crime Stoppers of Houston)

The suspect fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.