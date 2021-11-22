Official sources of information, Condolence messages related to the injuries and deaths at the Waukesha Christmas Parade

Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

As many turn to social media to find information related to the deadly tragedy at the Waukesha Christmas Parade, here are key accounts that are posting updates.

The City of Waukesha Facebook page quickly transitioned Sunday evening from posting pictures and videos of the parade to sharing updates and information the public in that community needs.

The city is working alongside with the Waukesha Police Department to keep residents there informed.

The School District of Waukesha has announced counselors will be available to assist as needed.

The NBC affiliate TMJ4 News in Milwaukee covers Waukesha and is gathering interviews and videos as everyone works to report on what happened.

Ad

Condolence Messages

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers wrote that he and his wife are praying for the families impacted.

Waukesha native JJ Watt described the images he was seeing as “horrific” and thanked those who rushed to help the people who were hurt.

Just now seeing what happened at the holiday parade back home in Waukesha tonight.



Horrific images.



Truly hoping everyone is going to be ok and those not involved are now safe.



Thankful to everyone who rushed to action and helped the wounded.



🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 22, 2021

The Green Bay Packers also posted a condolence message on social media with a note - “we must all come together to support each other in these difficult times.”

If you know someone in the area of Waukesha who may be facing emotional distress related to the parade tragedy, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services posted they have a Disaster Distress Helpline. The number to pass along is 1-800-985-5990.

RELATED: Multiple fatalities reported after SUV plows into Christmas parade: Wisconsin officials share details (click2houston.com)

Ad

RELATED: Images show chaos and aftermath of Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy (click2houston.com)