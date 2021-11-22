Man wanted in shooting death of pregnant girlfriend arrested, HPD says

A man wanted in the shooting death of his girlfriend is now off the streets, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers apprehended Kwanmaine Travion Boyd, 25, on Friday. Boyd is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend Cavanna Smith, 25.

Investigators determined Smith was 4.5 weeks pregnant when she was shot to death in the middle of Reid street on the morning of Oct. 6.

At around 6:42 a.m. that morning, Smith, worrying for her safety, told her sister she was at a location near the intersection of Wipprecht Street and Kelley Street -- at or near Boyd’s home in northeast Houston, according to court documents.

“I’m at this location getting my money if anything happens to me,” Smith wrote in the text to her sister.

Minutes later, Smith called her friend. Smith’s friend later told investigators she received a call from Smith’s phone but could not make out who was speaking or what they were saying. She heard a lot of noise on the other end of line before the call ended.

Following the call, Smith texted the friend, claiming she had been kidnapped.

In disbelief, her friend wrote back “Why are you playing? Stop playing with me,” to which Smith replied “I’m not I’m in the back of Kwan truck.”

Smith’s last text message was sent to her friend at around 6:44 a.m. : “He got my money and don’t wanna give it to me.”

By 6:45 a.m. all calls to Smith’s phone were sent directly to voicemail, phone records show.

About 10 minutes later, Smith and a man believed to be Boyd were seen arguing in the 800 block of Reid St., about two to three miles from Boyd’s residence. During the fight, Smith hit the back of a passing truck in an attempt to flag down help. She asked the driver to call 911.

Residents in the area reported seeing the man believed to be Boyd shoot Smith around 7 a.m. After Smith collapsed to the ground, the man stood over her for a moment before fleeing the scene.

Officers responded to the reports and found Smith lying in the roadway. She was pronounced dead the scene.

During a search of Smith’s residence, investigators found a green greeting card addressed to Boyd and dated Oct. 3. Inside the card was a message which read “Kwan, I know this isn’t what we expected but WE ARE expecting!!!” Next to the greeting card were two positive pregnancy tests and an ultrasound image with Smith’s name on it, documents state.

In a nightstand in Smith’s bedroom, officers found several prescription receipts addressed to Boyd along with a Sept. 15 receipt from an Academy Sports + Outdoors location in Harris County. The items listed on the receipt included a 9mm firearm, 9mm 124-grain ammunition and 5.56 x 45mm ammunition -- the same ammunition found at the crime scene, according to investigators.

Surveillance footage recovered from the Academy Sports + Outdoors location showed a man resembling Boyd purchase the firearm and ammunition on the date and time listed on the receipt found at Smith’s residence.

On Nov. 9, Boyd was charged with capital murder.

