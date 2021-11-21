HOUSTON – Meet KPRC 2 Pet Project pup Luca!

Luca is the perfect travel-size buddy. He is a 1-year-old Chihuahua mix that won’t get bigger than what he is now, making it easy to take him along for everyday activities. Luca warms up very quickly to people and is sure to keep you happy and cozy this holiday season.

One of the many perks of adopting Luca is that he is very low maintenance and the kind of dog that compliments any lifestyle. Luca is heartworm positive, but that can be easily treated in the Houston Humane Society Clinic.

Meet KPRC 2 Pet Project pup Luca! Luca is the perfect travel-size buddy. He is a 1-year-old Chihuahua mix that won’t get bigger than what he is now, making it easy to take him along for everyday activities. Read more: https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2021/11/21/kprc-2-pet-project-meet-luca-the-perfect-travel-size-buddy/ FOLLOW US: Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/KPRC2 Twitter | https://twitter.com/KPRC2 Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/kprc2 SUBSCRIBE HERE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKQECjul8nw1KW_JzfBTP1A BECOME A KPRC 2 INSIDER: https://www.click2houston.com/

Meet Luca at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston. The humane society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Luca into your home, you can jump start the adoption process by filling out this form and bringing it with you to the humane society.

Ad

If you are interested in sponsoring Luca’s heartworm treatment, please visit HoustonHumane.org.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.