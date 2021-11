HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said a body was found in a field in southeast Houston Sunday.

Officers said they were called to the 6000 block of Vasser at around 8:40 a.m.

According to investigators, a person was found dead and appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said they don’t suspect the victim died from suicide.

Investiagtors said they are working to find out additional details of the shooting