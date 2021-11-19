60º

UTHealth Houston nursing students train for mass casualty disasters

Brittany Jeffers, Reporter

HOUSTON – UTHealth Houston nursing students participated in a simulation to help prepare in the event of an emergency mass casualty situation.

On Friday morning, 300 students with UTHealth Houston, along with faculty and staff, participated in the mock situation, in partnership with the Houston Fire Department.

Dr. Elda Ramirez with the Cizik School of Nursing at UTHealth Houston said that students would work to assess and triage patients and prepare the injured for transport.

“It just helps them to understand how many moving parts there are,” said Ramirez.

“One of the main focuses is to teach all of these students from different health professions to take their own pulse first and learn how to take a deep breath and say, ‘I know how to do this,’ and be able to go out there and save as many lives as they possibly can,” said Ramirez.

This is the sixth year of the simulation event.

