Man charged with aggravated assault in road rage shooting on Northwest Freeway

A man was charged with aggravated assault in a road rage shooting that occurred earlier this week.

Aaron Whitman, 28, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Nov. 17 shooting.

Whitman’s bond was set at $40,000. Whitman is scheduled to appear in court again on April 14, 2022.

The victim told investigators he was driving in the 35000 block of the Northwest Freeway when a reckless driver began pursuing him. The man exited the freeway and stopped at an intersection. The hostile driver pulled up behind him, got out his vehicle brandishing a gun and fired at the victim multiple times. The victim fled the scene but returned a short time later and dialed 911.

The man saw several shell casings on the ground and collected some of the casings to give to investigators when they arrived. While the victim was waiting for law enforcement, the gunman returned to the scene and began picking up the shell casings on the road, investigators said. The victim took photos of the gunman and told him authorities were en route, prompting the gunman to hop back into his truck and flee the scene.

The victim followed the gunman and reported his location to authorities.

Deputies made contact with the gunman and identified him as Whitman. When asked what happened, Whitman admitted an altercation occurred but denied brandishing or discharging his gun, investigators said.

When officers searched the truck Whitman had been driving, they located a .40 caliber gun in the center console, investigators said. The ammunition chambered in the handgun matched the casings the victim collected at the scene. Whitman then admitted he fired his gun and later attempted to collect the shell casings from the scene.

