Texas’ gas price average drops ahead of Thanksgiving travel week

(Vahid Salemi,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A man fills his car at a gas station in Tehran, Iran Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Texas drivers will be paying slightly less on gas this Thanksgiving week.

According to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide gas price average has dropped four cents.

The current average in Texas is $3.03 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

In comparison to last year, during which travel was limited due to COVID-19, current prices are $1.15-$1.25 more per gallon this Thanksgiving, AAA reports.

The higher prices are not expected to deter holiday travelers as AAA predicts an estimated 3.6 million Texans will drive 50 miles or more to their Thanksgiving destination this year.