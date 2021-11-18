2 Houston-area doctors forced to pay more than $170M for abusing Medicare billing system, U.S. District Attorney says

HUMBLE, Texas – Two Houston-area ophthalmologists were penalized for abusing the Medicare system by overcharging for glaucoma treatment, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office says.

A judge assessed the total amount against Dr. Mustapha Kibiridge, 58, and Dr. Emelike Agomo, 57. Both physicians operated Outreach Diagnostic Clinic, LLP in Houston and in Humble.

In a news release on Thursday, a lawsuit filed by a former employee of Outreach Diagnostic Clinic alleged that both doctors were abusing the Medicare billing system for “single eye pressure measurement tests used to assess and treat glaucoma.”

Between 2006 and 2012, a total of 14,450 false claims were submitted to the system by both Kibirige and Agomo who allegedly billed the federal health care program using reimbursement codes that provided a higher payout than usual.

Both Kibirige and Agomo were forced to pay a total of $11,803 for each false claim, totaling $170,553,350 in damages.

“Deliberately overcharging the government for medical services wastes our country’s precious health care resources,” said U.S. District Attorney Jennifer Lowery. “We will not stand idly by as providers in our district attempt to abuse the system.”